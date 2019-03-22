Baking pastries in Austin, Texas

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 8:55 am

When Lauren Standiford was growing up in Walterboro, she used to go with her best friend to Johnson and Wales Culinary Arts School in Charleston, where her friend’s mother worked.

The two youngsters would peer in the windows of the classrooms, watching as the students created cakes, pies, chocolates and other delicacies. And Standiford knew immediately that was what she wanted to do with her life.

“I couldn’t believe people got paid to bake cakes,” she said.

And now she’s baking her own. After graduating Colleton County High School and culinary school in Asheville, N.C., Standiford and her mother took a road trip around the country. Her father, Bruce Standiford, lives in Walterboro where he’s a musician and guitar instructor. When they got to Austin, Tx., she knew she was home. “I fell in love with the city. It’s a beautiful place, and it’s still the South. People still say y’all and drink sweet tea,” she said.

She decided to stay in Austin for a year and see how things went. But then she met her husband, Carlos Guerra, who was a cook in the restaurant where she worked as a pastry chef. They had a son, Fox, who is now almost two, and Standiford decided she needed a stay-at-home job, rather than being a pastry chef in high-end French restaurants.

She had always shopped at the local Sunset Valley Farmers Market and decided the farmers market would be a perfect solution: she could stay home with the baby, cook during the week and then sell her creations at the market on Saturdays. “On Saturday the whole family goes to the market together. It’s a great family thing, really welcoming, with lots of kids and dogs running around,” she said. And she’s found her pastries have become very popular.

“Since I started going to the market, I’ve developing my baking around local seasonalities using foods available at the market,” she said. She makes classic Southern pastries, pies, scones, doughnuts — and since she studied classical French baking, she adds a touch of France as well.

“I think that’s my favorite thing about what I do, getting to use my own creative liberty to create what I want to. I’ve tried things I’ve never done before,” she said.

One of her most popular current items is a Stroopwafel Cookie: a Dutch cookie with a wafer crust centered with caramel. She uses an antique cast-iron waffle maker to make them because she loves the pattern it gives the cookies.

And she loves what she’s doing. Her husband and his partner run a catering company, delivering healthy food to offices, while she and Fox make the desserts at home.

She was recently featured on television channel Fox 7 in Austin, making her apple hand pies. “What I make is based on season availability at local markets,” she said. “I think customers look forward to the variety.”