Attorneys issue statement on behalf of Raniya Wright’s father

Attorneys David Aylor and Mark Peper issued the following statement on behalf of Jermaine Van ****, the father of 10-year-old Raniya Wright, who died of injuries sustained from a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro.

“To date, Jermaine Van **** has been provided no pertinent information from school officials or local law enforcement regarding the death of his daughter while in the custody and care of the school district. Rightfully so, he is distraught and frustrated by their lack of communication and refusal to allow him access to any videos or investigative findings related to this matter. Mr. Van **** would like to thank the community for their support and prayers during these very difficult times and vows to fight for the answers his family and this community deserves,” said attorney David Aylor.

A press conference will be held Monday April 1st at 11:00am at the front of the Forest Hills Elementary School at which time the attorneys will update the community on the results of their investigation and present Mr. Van **** for brief comments.

Press Conference

Date: Monday April 1, 2019

Time: 11:00am

Where: Forest Hills Elementary School

663 Hiers Corner Road

Walterboro, SC 29488

(Editor’s note: The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference at 5 p.m. today (Friday). We hope to have the results soon.)