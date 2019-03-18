At the State House: What’s happening this week
by The Press and Standard | March 18, 2019 4:29 pm
This week, two bills that would infringe on the Second Amendment are scheduled for subcommittee hearings. S.154 would extend the waiting period for gun purchase background checks from three days to five, and is up for debate in the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Thursday. S.276 – also in the Senate Judiciary subcommittee – is scheduled for a Wednesday hearing. This bill would allow individuals charged – not convicted – with threatening with a weapon to be forced into a mental health evaluation – and possibly mental health treatment.
Legislation to give the Carolina Panthers tax incentives in exchange for relocating to South Carolina is being fast-tracked in both chambers. Companion bills H.4243 and S.655 are both scheduled for subcommittee hearings this week. This legislation would (among other things) extend the jobs tax credit to professional sports teams – and amend the definition of “new job” so that the team will qualify even if they do not hire any additional South Carolinians upon relocation.
The Senate’s Santee Cooper committee will meet again this week and will hear from the publicly owned utility. On Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will consider the Governor’s nomination of Charlie Condon to the Santee Cooper board of directors chairmanship.
Finally, S.283 – (which would allow for creation of mini-governments within public colleges and universities) and S.259 (which would fund the creation of floodplains) – are on the Senate floor calendar and could be debated this week.
Two public hearings will be held on the Senate’s version of the education omnibus bill this week. This bill would create a new committee to monitor students from K-12, and beyond. It would also amend teacher pay, the Read to Succeed program, and school district consolidation, among other things. The first hearing will be held Monday evening in Gaffney, SC (more info here), and the second will be in Georgetown, SC on Thursday evening (more info here).
Click on the bill number for more information.
House floor session
- H.3845 – Directs Department of Education to transfer funds to SC Public Charter School District
- H.3755 – Removes certain requirements for renewal of car insurance
- H.3243 – Increases filing fees for deed, mortgage, lease, etc.
- S.160 – Dept of Revenue can implement online tax lien filing system
- H.3936 – Technical college students eligible for Palmetto Fellows scholarship
- H.3952 – Regulations for golf carts and mopeds
- H.3621 – Regulation and fines for athletic trainers
- H.3725 – Creates advisory council for certain pediatric conditions
- H.3807 – Prohibits minors from using tanning equipment
- H.3821 – Expands power of advanced practice registered nurses
- H.3789 – Amends drivers’ license fees, regulations, particularly for veterans
- H.3046 – Amending definition of “terrorism”, includes penalties
- H.3355 – Bans use of cell phones while driving
- H.3145 – Allows the ORS to audit electric cooperatives and imposes additional transparency requirements on boards and meetings, as well as additional regulations on how their elections may be conducted
Senate floor session
- S.463 – Gives more flexibility to pharmacists in refilling prescriptions
- S.162 – Failure to register vehicle is a misdemeanor
- S.440 – Modifies incentives for and removes cap on part of tax credit for rehabilitating abandoned textile mills
- H.3595 – Increases the Industry Partnership Fund tax credit, one of the SC Research Authority’s funding sources (SCPC analysis)
- S.38 – SLED must investigate officer-involved shootings
- S.105 – Amending penalties for animal cruelty
- S.439 – Raises cap on port cargo tax credit, greater decision-making power for Coordinating Council for Economic Development
- S.132 – Offers more flexibility for physicians assistants
- S.298 – Ties General Fund revenues to higher education funding, creates “enterprise divisions”
- S.259 – Creates a loan fund for the creation of floodplains (SCPC analysis)
- S.136 – Allows for electronic prescriptions
- S.155 – Provides early release criteria for inmates who complete 65% of sentence
- S.509 – Creates licensing requirement for non-franchise owned car dealerships that has to be renewed annually
- S.11 – Year round daylight savings time
- S.206 – Renames Nuclear Advisory Council
- S.413 – Allows NCIS officers to carry firearms and enforce state laws
- S.498 – Gives Children’s Trust Fund access to records maintained by Dept of Social Services and Dept of Children’s Advocacy
- H.3438 – Division of Veterans Affairs moved to Governor’s office
- H.3180 – Protections for civil servicemembers
- H.3420 – Prohibits minors from entering tobacco shops
- S.203 – Provides criteria for school district consolidation
- S.283 – Allows for creation of mini-governments (“enterprise divisions”) within public colleges and universities
- H.3576 – Creates the SC Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship
Monday – 3/18/19
Public hearing in Gaffney, SC (agenda here)
- S.419 – K-12 education omnibus bill. Creates Zero to Twenty Committee, criteria for school district consolidation, more requirements for reading coaches
Tuesday – 3/19/19
House committee meetings
Ways and Means Committee
- H.3457 – Allows certain municipalities to impose a property tax (SCPC analysis)
- H.3205 – Native American tribe no longer has to pay fee in lieu of taxes
- H.3596 – Limits rollback taxes to one year
Higher Education subcommittee
- H.3577 – Educator preparation programs may submit alternative preparation program
- S.35 – Mandatory U.S. Constitution instruction for colleges
- H.3099 – Creating open discussion places on college campuses
- H.3197 – Commission on Higher Education will regulate student loan servicers
Motor Vehicles subcommittee
- H.3174 – Regulating electric-assist bicycles
- H.3311 – If pulled over, driver must inform officer that they have firearm in vehicle
LCI subcommittee
- S.540 – Allows for the submission of less than three candidates to serve as director of Dept of Employment and Workforce (permanent change to law)
Ways and Means subcommittee
- H.4243 – Tax credits for Panthers’ football team
- H.3682 – Increases tax credit for rebuilding abandoned textile mills
- H.4211 – Amends notice requirements for bond issuance
- H.3485 – Amends income tax credit made to Department of Archives and History
- H.4017 – Changes objective of SC Film Commission
- H.4018 – Deletes War Between the States Heritage Trust Fund from voluntary contributions list, diverts remaining funds to General Fund
- H.4019 – Limits Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s ability to secure debt funding
- H.4020 – Eliminates Division of Community Development under DPRT, transfers powers to department
- H.4021 – Expands power of DPRT, removes prohibition on swimming and park cabins
Judiciary Committee
- H.3307 – SLED must create tracking system, searchable website for confiscated property
- H.3968 – Reforms the practice of civil asset forfeiture, places parameters on criminal asset forfeiture
- H.3951 – Stricter requirements for becoming sheriff, including no conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude
- H.3322 – Overhauls sentencing guidelines
- H.3602 – Person with relationship with patient can make healthcare decisions on their behalf
- H.3737 – Adds two members to Richland-Lexington Airport District
- H.3319 – Felons who have served sentence must be informed of voting rights
Environmental Affairs subcommittee
- H.4152 – Polymer waste from gasification is not considered solid waste to DHEC
Senate committee meetings
Corrections & Penology subcommittee
- S.512 – Prisoners must get credit while awaiting trial and sentencing
Finance subcommittee
- S.655 – Tax credits for Panthers’ football team
- H.4157 – Extends deadline for voter system proposals
- S.185 – Extends tax credits for financial backers, typically of small start ups, until 2025
- S.647 – Tax credit for donating wild hogs
Judiciary Committee
- Santee Cooper Board of Directors appointment hearing
Finance subcommittee
- S.530 – Overhauls the procurement code
Transportation subcommittee
- S.401 – Entity undertaking transportation improvement project must bear costs of relocating water and sewer
Select Committee on Santee Cooper
- Presentation by Santee Cooper
Wednesday – 3/20/19
House committee meetings
Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee
- H.3825 – Allows individual to make health care decisions for another, with permission
- S.205 – Alzheimer’s Disease Coordination Center must facilitate early detection educational initiatives
- H.3728 – Emergency room doctors must submit opioid information to DHEC prescription monitoring program
LCI subcommittee
- H.3780 – Creates program to expand broadband to rural areas
- H.3408 – Stronger ethics requirements for consumer advocate, Public Utilities Review Committee, additional qualifications for Santee Cooper board members
- H.3641 – Staggered removal of Public Service Commissioners, revises election process
- H.3642 – Creates the Utility Oversight Committee as replacement for PURC
- H.4194 – PSC get reimbursed for extra-judicial activities
Ways and Means subcommittee
- H.4008 – Repeals Heritage Trust Revenue Bonds
- H.4010 – Deletes limitation on land that can be acquired under heritage trust program
Judiciary subcommittee
- H.3090 – Conservation easement holders may contest property condemnation, includes process
- H.3661 – Modifies municipality boundaries, clarifies “contiguous”
- H.3273 – Creates a registry for vulnerable adults maintained by Department of Social Services
Ways and Means subcommittee
- H.3828 – Removes certificate of need from hospital licensure
Senate committee meetings
Judiciary subcommittee
- S.276 – Unlawful to threaten or damage a person or building with dangerous weapon
- S.480 – SLED and the FBI may exchange fingerprinting data
- S.180 – Unlawful to operate drones near military bases
Education subcommittee
- S.419 – K-12 education omnibus bill. Creates Zero to Twenty Committee, criteria for school district consolidation, more requirements for reading coaches
Medical Affairs subcommittee
- S.366 – Legalizes medical cannabis
Transportation subcommittee
- S.593 – Deletes expiration date for advertising permits
- S.656 – Changes definition of “demolisher” to “automotive dismantler or recycler”
- S.666 – Local government can pass law allowing golf carts to operate at night if using headlights
- H.3310 – Allows car insurance companies to acquire title for vehicle, even if that vehicle has been totaled
LCI subcommittee
- S.394 – Prevents regulation of plastic bags by local government
Medical Affairs subcommittee
- S.303 – More regulations for officers transporting mental health patients
Judiciary subcommittee
- S.110 – Creates a new legislative guarantee for utility debt
- S.332 – States that utility customers are entitled to certain renewable options, creates a new net metering program (customer-based solar generation), and require both investor-owned utilities and state-owned utility Santee Cooper to incorporate small renewable power companies into their rate-making proceedings
- H.3659 – States that utility customers are entitled to certain renewable options, creates a new net metering program (customer-based solar generation), and requires utilities to incorporate small renewable power companies into their rate-making proceedings
Thursday – 3/21/19
House committee meetings
Judiciary subcommittee
- H.3729 – Medical personnel must report if infant suffered exposure to drugs or alcohol during pregnancy
Senate committee meetings
Medical Affairs
- S.492 – Prevents local governments from imposing laws governing tobacco products, e-cigarettes
- H.3274 – Local government cannot regulate cigarettes, alternative nicotine products
Family & Veterans’ Services Committee
- S.595 – Background checks for employees of childcare facilities
- S.601 – Background checks for employees of group homes
- S.291 – Creates the department of Early Development and Education
Education subcommittee
- S.419 – K-12 education omnibus bill. Creates Zero to Twenty Committee, criteria for school district consolidation, more requirements for reading coaches
Judiciary subcommittee
- S.640 – Creates the a Judicial Criminal Information Technology Committee and mandates faster reporting
- S.154 – Extends waiting period for gun purchase background checks from three days to five days. Also, greatly increases decision reporting requirements from courts and law enforcement agencies, and creates a new committee to recommend a centralized court reporting system.
- S.293 – Person may bring concealed weapon on church property with permission
Public hearing in Georgetown, SC (agenda here)
- S.419 – K-12 education omnibus bill. Creates Zero to Twenty Committee, criteria for school district consolidation, more requirements for reading coaches
No comments
Trackbacks
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.