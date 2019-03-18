At the State House: What’s happening this week

This week, two bills that would infringe on the Second Amendment are scheduled for subcommittee hearings. S.154 would extend the waiting period for gun purchase background checks from three days to five, and is up for debate in the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Thursday. S.276 – also in the Senate Judiciary subcommittee – is scheduled for a Wednesday hearing. This bill would allow individuals charged – not convicted – with threatening with a weapon to be forced into a mental health evaluation – and possibly mental health treatment.

Legislation to give the Carolina Panthers tax incentives in exchange for relocating to South Carolina is being fast-tracked in both chambers. Companion bills H.4243 and S.655 are both scheduled for subcommittee hearings this week. This legislation would (among other things) extend the jobs tax credit to professional sports teams – and amend the definition of “new job” so that the team will qualify even if they do not hire any additional South Carolinians upon relocation.

The Senate’s Santee Cooper committee will meet again this week and will hear from the publicly owned utility. On Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will consider the Governor’s nomination of Charlie Condon to the Santee Cooper board of directors chairmanship.

Finally, S.283 – (which would allow for creation of mini-governments within public colleges and universities) and S.259 (which would fund the creation of floodplains) – are on the Senate floor calendar and could be debated this week.

Two public hearings will be held on the Senate’s version of the education omnibus bill this week. This bill would create a new committee to monitor students from K-12, and beyond. It would also amend teacher pay, the Read to Succeed program, and school district consolidation, among other things. The first hearing will be held Monday evening in Gaffney, SC (more info here), and the second will be in Georgetown, SC on Thursday evening (more info here).

House floor session

H.3845 – Directs Department of Education to transfer funds to SC Public Charter School District

– Directs Department of Education to transfer funds to SC Public Charter School District H.3755 – Removes certain requirements for renewal of car insurance

– Removes certain requirements for renewal of car insurance H.3243 – Increases filing fees for deed, mortgage, lease, etc.

– Increases filing fees for deed, mortgage, lease, etc. S.160 – Dept of Revenue can implement online tax lien filing system

– Dept of Revenue can implement online tax lien filing system H.3936 – Technical college students eligible for Palmetto Fellows scholarship

– Technical college students eligible for Palmetto Fellows scholarship H.3952 – Regulations for golf carts and mopeds

– Regulations for golf carts and mopeds H.3621 – Regulation and fines for athletic trainers

– Regulation and fines for athletic trainers H.3725 – Creates advisory council for certain pediatric conditions

– Creates advisory council for certain pediatric conditions H.3807 – Prohibits minors from using tanning equipment

– Prohibits minors from using tanning equipment H.3821 – Expands power of advanced practice registered nurses

– Expands power of advanced practice registered nurses H.3789 – Amends drivers’ license fees, regulations, particularly for veterans

– Amends drivers’ license fees, regulations, particularly for veterans H.3046 – Amending definition of “terrorism”, includes penalties

– Amending definition of “terrorism”, includes penalties H.3355 – Bans use of cell phones while driving

– Bans use of cell phones while driving H.3145 – Allows the ORS to audit electric cooperatives and imposes additional transparency requirements on boards and meetings, as well as additional regulations on how their elections may be conducted

Senate floor session



S.463 – Gives more flexibility to pharmacists in refilling prescriptions

– Gives more flexibility to pharmacists in refilling prescriptions S.162 – Failure to register vehicle is a misdemeanor

– Failure to register vehicle is a misdemeanor S.440 – Modifies incentives for and removes cap on part of tax credit for rehabilitating abandoned textile mills

– Modifies incentives for and removes cap on part of tax credit for rehabilitating abandoned textile mills H.3595 – Increases the Industry Partnership Fund tax credit, one of the SC Research Authority’s funding sources SCPC analysis )

– Increases the Industry Partnership Fund tax credit, one of the SC Research Authority’s funding sources S.38 – SLED must investigate officer-involved shootings

– SLED must investigate officer-involved shootings S.105 – Amending penalties for animal cruelty

– Amending penalties for animal cruelty S.439 – Raises cap on port cargo tax credit, greater decision-making power for Coordinating Council for Economic Development

– Raises cap on port cargo tax credit, greater decision-making power for Coordinating Council for Economic Development S.132 – Offers more flexibility for physicians assistants

– Offers more flexibility for physicians assistants S.298 – Ties General Fund revenues to higher education funding, creates “enterprise divisions”

– Ties General Fund revenues to higher education funding, creates “enterprise divisions” S.259 – Creates a loan fund for the creation of floodplains SCPC analysis )

– Creates a loan fund for the creation of floodplains S.136 – Allows for electronic prescriptions

– Allows for electronic prescriptions S.155 – Provides early release criteria for inmates who complete 65% of sentence

– Provides early release criteria for inmates who complete 65% of sentence S.509 – Creates licensing requirement for non-franchise owned car dealerships that has to be renewed annually

– Creates licensing requirement for non-franchise owned car dealerships that has to be renewed annually S.11 – Year round daylight savings time

– Year round daylight savings time S.206 – Renames Nuclear Advisory Council

– Renames Nuclear Advisory Council S.413 – Allows NCIS officers to carry firearms and enforce state laws

– Allows NCIS officers to carry firearms and enforce state laws S.498 – Gives Children’s Trust Fund access to records maintained by Dept of Social Services and Dept of Children’s Advocacy

– Gives Children’s Trust Fund access to records maintained by Dept of Social Services and Dept of Children’s Advocacy H.3438 – Division of Veterans Affairs moved to Governor’s office

– Division of Veterans Affairs moved to Governor’s office H.3180 – Protections for civil servicemembers

– Protections for civil servicemembers H.3420 – Prohibits minors from entering tobacco shops

– Prohibits minors from entering tobacco shops S.203 – Provides criteria for school district consolidation

– Provides criteria for school district consolidation S.283 – Allows for creation of mini-governments (“enterprise divisions”) within public colleges and universities

– Allows for creation of mini-governments (“enterprise divisions”) within public colleges and universities H.3576 – Creates the SC Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship

Monday – 3/18/19

Public hearing in Gaffney, SC (agenda here)

S.419 – K-12 education omnibus bill. Creates Zero to Twenty Committee, criteria for school district consolidation, more requirements for reading coaches

Tuesday – 3/19/19

House committee meetings

Ways and Means Committee

H.3457 – Allows certain municipalities to impose a property tax ( SCPC analysis )

– Allows certain municipalities to impose a property tax ( H.3205 – Native American tribe no longer has to pay fee in lieu of taxes

– Native American tribe no longer has to pay fee in lieu of taxes H.3596 – Limits rollback taxes to one year

Higher Education subcommittee

H.3577 – Educator preparation programs may submit alternative preparation program

– Educator preparation programs may submit alternative preparation program S.35 – Mandatory U.S. Constitution instruction for colleges

– Mandatory U.S. Constitution instruction for colleges H.3099 – Creating open discussion places on college campuses

– Creating open discussion places on college campuses H.3197 – Commission on Higher Education will regulate student loan servicers

Motor Vehicles subcommittee

H.3174 – Regulating electric-assist bicycles

– Regulating electric-assist bicycles H.3311 – If pulled over, driver must inform officer that they have firearm in vehicle

LCI subcommittee

S.540 – Allows for the submission of less than three candidates to serve as director of Dept of Employment and Workforce (permanent change to law)

Ways and Means subcommittee

H.4243 – Tax credits for Panthers’ football team

– Tax credits for Panthers’ football team H.3682 – Increases tax credit for rebuilding abandoned textile mills

– Increases tax credit for rebuilding abandoned textile mills H.4211 – Amends notice requirements for bond issuance

– Amends notice requirements for bond issuance H.3485 – Amends income tax credit made to Department of Archives and History

– Amends income tax credit made to Department of Archives and History H.4017 – Changes objective of SC Film Commission

– Changes objective of SC Film Commission H.4018 – Deletes War Between the States Heritage Trust Fund from voluntary contributions list, diverts remaining funds to General Fund

– Deletes War Between the States Heritage Trust Fund from voluntary contributions list, diverts remaining funds to General Fund H.4019 – Limits Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s ability to secure debt funding

– Limits Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s ability to secure debt funding H.4020 – Eliminates Division of Community Development under DPRT, transfers powers to department

– Eliminates Division of Community Development under DPRT, transfers powers to department H.4021 – Expands power of DPRT, removes prohibition on swimming and park cabins

Judiciary Committee

H.3307 – SLED must create tracking system, searchable website for confiscated property

– SLED must create tracking system, searchable website for confiscated property H.3968 – Reforms the practice of civil asset forfeiture, places parameters on criminal asset forfeiture

– Reforms the practice of civil asset forfeiture, places parameters on criminal asset forfeiture H.3951 – Stricter requirements for becoming sheriff, including no conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude

– Stricter requirements for becoming sheriff, including no conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude H.3322 – Overhauls sentencing guidelines

– Overhauls sentencing guidelines H.3602 – Person with relationship with patient can make healthcare decisions on their behalf

– Person with relationship with patient can make healthcare decisions on their behalf H.3737 – Adds two members to Richland-Lexington Airport District

– Adds two members to Richland-Lexington Airport District H.3319 – Felons who have served sentence must be informed of voting rights

Environmental Affairs subcommittee

H.4152 – Polymer waste from gasification is not considered solid waste to DHEC

Senate committee meetings

Corrections & Penology subcommittee

S.512 – Prisoners must get credit while awaiting trial and sentencing

Finance subcommittee

S.655 – Tax credits for Panthers’ football team

– Tax credits for Panthers’ football team H.4157 – Extends deadline for voter system proposals

– Extends deadline for voter system proposals S.185 – Extends tax credits for financial backers, typically of small start ups, until 2025

– Extends tax credits for financial backers, typically of small start ups, until 2025 S.647 – Tax credit for donating wild hogs

Judiciary Committee

Santee Cooper Board of Directors appointment hearing

Finance subcommittee

S.530 – Overhauls the procurement code

Transportation subcommittee

S.401 – Entity undertaking transportation improvement project must bear costs of relocating water and sewer

Select Committee on Santee Cooper

Presentation by Santee Cooper

Wednesday – 3/20/19

House committee meetings

Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee

H.3825 – Allows individual to make health care decisions for another, with permission

– Allows individual to make health care decisions for another, with permission S.205 – Alzheimer’s Disease Coordination Center must facilitate early detection educational initiatives

– Alzheimer’s Disease Coordination Center must facilitate early detection educational initiatives H.3728 – Emergency room doctors must submit opioid information to DHEC prescription monitoring program

LCI subcommittee

H.3780 – Creates program to expand broadband to rural areas

– Creates program to expand broadband to rural areas H.3408 – Stronger ethics requirements for consumer advocate, Public Utilities Review Committee, additional qualifications for Santee Cooper board members

– Stronger ethics requirements for consumer advocate, Public Utilities Review Committee, additional qualifications for Santee Cooper board members H.3641 – Staggered removal of Public Service Commissioners, revises election process

– Staggered removal of Public Service Commissioners, revises election process H.3642 – Creates the Utility Oversight Committee as replacement for PURC

– Creates the Utility Oversight Committee as replacement for PURC H.4194 – PSC get reimbursed for extra-judicial activities

Ways and Means subcommittee

H.4008 – Repeals Heritage Trust Revenue Bonds

– Repeals Heritage Trust Revenue Bonds H.4010 – Deletes limitation on land that can be acquired under heritage trust program

Judiciary subcommittee

H.3090 – Conservation easement holders may contest property condemnation, includes process

– Conservation easement holders may contest property condemnation, includes process H.3661 – Modifies municipality boundaries, clarifies “contiguous”

– Modifies municipality boundaries, clarifies “contiguous” H.3273 – Creates a registry for vulnerable adults maintained by Department of Social Services

Ways and Means subcommittee

H.3828 – Removes certificate of need from hospital licensure

Senate committee meetings

Judiciary subcommittee

S.276 – Unlawful to threaten or damage a person or building with dangerous weapon

– Unlawful to threaten or damage a person or building with dangerous weapon S.480 – SLED and the FBI may exchange fingerprinting data

– SLED and the FBI may exchange fingerprinting data S.180 – Unlawful to operate drones near military bases

Education subcommittee

S.419 – K-12 education omnibus bill. Creates Zero to Twenty Committee, criteria for school district consolidation, more requirements for reading coaches

Medical Affairs subcommittee

S.366 – Legalizes medical cannabis

Transportation subcommittee

S.593 – Deletes expiration date for advertising permits

– Deletes expiration date for advertising permits S.656 – Changes definition of “demolisher” to “automotive dismantler or recycler”

– Changes definition of “demolisher” to “automotive dismantler or recycler” S.666 – Local government can pass law allowing golf carts to operate at night if using headlights

– Local government can pass law allowing golf carts to operate at night if using headlights H.3310 – Allows car insurance companies to acquire title for vehicle, even if that vehicle has been totaled

LCI subcommittee

S.394 – Prevents regulation of plastic bags by local government

Medical Affairs subcommittee

S.303 – More regulations for officers transporting mental health patients

Judiciary subcommittee

S.110 – Creates a new legislative guarantee for utility debt

– Creates a new legislative guarantee for utility debt S.332 – States that utility customers are entitled to certain renewable options, creates a new net metering program (customer-based solar generation), and require both investor-owned utilities and state-owned utility Santee Cooper to incorporate small renewable power companies into their rate-making proceedings

– States that utility customers are entitled to certain renewable options, creates a new net metering program (customer-based solar generation), and require both investor-owned utilities and state-owned utility Santee Cooper to incorporate small renewable power companies into their rate-making proceedings H.3659 – States that utility customers are entitled to certain renewable options, creates a new net metering program (customer-based solar generation), and requires utilities to incorporate small renewable power companies into their rate-making proceedings

Thursday – 3/21/19

House committee meetings

Judiciary subcommittee

H.3729 – Medical personnel must report if infant suffered exposure to drugs or alcohol during pregnancy

Senate committee meetings

Medical Affairs

S.492 – Prevents local governments from imposing laws governing tobacco products, e-cigarettes

– Prevents local governments from imposing laws governing tobacco products, e-cigarettes H.3274 – Local government cannot regulate cigarettes, alternative nicotine products

Family & Veterans’ Services Committee

S.595 – Background checks for employees of childcare facilities

– Background checks for employees of childcare facilities S.601 – Background checks for employees of group homes

– Background checks for employees of group homes S.291 – Creates the department of Early Development and Education

Education subcommittee

S.419 – K-12 education omnibus bill. Creates Zero to Twenty Committee, criteria for school district consolidation, more requirements for reading coaches

Judiciary subcommittee

S.640 – Creates the a Judicial Criminal Information Technology Committee and mandates faster reporting

– Creates the a Judicial Criminal Information Technology Committee and mandates faster reporting S.154 – Extends waiting period for gun purchase background checks from three days to five days. Also, greatly increases decision reporting requirements from courts and law enforcement agencies, and creates a new committee to recommend a centralized court reporting system.

– Extends waiting period for gun purchase background checks from three days to five days. Also, greatly increases decision reporting requirements from courts and law enforcement agencies, and creates a new committee to recommend a centralized court reporting system. S.293 – Person may bring concealed weapon on church property with permission

Public hearing in Georgetown, SC (agenda here)