Assault at elementary school injures one student
by The Press and Standard | March 25, 2019 5:04 pm
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that occurred at a local elementary school between two students that required one of the students to receive medical treatment.
As this is as on-going investigation, the sheriff’s office is not releasing any further information at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.