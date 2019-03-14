Arrests made in Macon Lane death

Suspects Joseph Thomas Benton and Rebecca Beard have been placed under arrest and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a Macon Lane man on March 6.

Their bond hearing is set for Thursday March 14 at the Colleton County Detention Center by a magistrate judge.

On Wednesday March 6, Colleton County deputies responded to the residence at 799 Macon Lane, located in Walterboro, due to a physical altercation at the residence. Upon arrival, authorities found the victim unresponsive. Colleton County Fire Rescue proceeded to perform CPR to revive the victim, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

All suspected individuals cooperated with authorities regarding questioning pertaining to the incident.

Due to the unknown cause of death at the time of questioning, authorities were unable to place a hold on the suspected individuals and they were released.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office immediately sent the body to MUSC where an autopsy was performed. The results of the autopsy determined the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma to the head.