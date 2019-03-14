Arrests made in Macon Lane death
by The Press and Standard | March 14, 2019 12:38 pm
Suspects Joseph Thomas Benton and Rebecca Beard have been placed under arrest and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a Macon Lane man on March 6.
Their bond hearing is set for Thursday March 14 at the Colleton County Detention Center by a magistrate judge.
On Wednesday March 6, Colleton County deputies responded to the residence at 799 Macon Lane, located in Walterboro, due to a physical altercation at the residence. Upon arrival, authorities found the victim unresponsive. Colleton County Fire Rescue proceeded to perform CPR to revive the victim, but the attempt was unsuccessful.
All suspected individuals cooperated with authorities regarding questioning pertaining to the incident.
Due to the unknown cause of death at the time of questioning, authorities were unable to place a hold on the suspected individuals and they were released.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office immediately sent the body to MUSC where an autopsy was performed. The results of the autopsy determined the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma to the head.
comments » 11
Comment by Tess Thomas
March 14, 2019 at 1:37 pm
I’m praying for y’all
Comment by Jennifer Carroll
March 14, 2019 at 5:10 pm
Praying who? Them? Yeah I’m praying too… praying that the get a full sentence for killing my stepfather’s brother!
Comment by Jennifer Carroll
March 14, 2019 at 5:11 pm
They*
Comment by Mary Jane
March 14, 2019 at 6:15 pm
Free them!!!! They’ll beat this case. The “victim” was a drunk, forehead with a criminal record. Not exactly a contributing member of society. I hope I get picked for the jury. NOT GUILTY!!
Comment by Andy the Nazi
March 14, 2019 at 6:17 pm
They need to be released and set free. This is an injustice!
Comment by William
March 14, 2019 at 6:24 pm
Shut up keep them looked up
Comment by Winter
March 14, 2019 at 6:53 pm
First of all anybody saying that they shouldn’t be arrested are stupid. Nobody deserves to be freaking murdered it doesn’t matter if “he was a drunk” which I’m not if he was. Unless this man was hurting them or giving them a reason to kill he didn’t deserve to die. If this man was someone in your family you would be angry if someone said that the man who killed you family memver shouldn’t be arrested when they freaking murdered someone.
Comment by Clarice Rowell
March 14, 2019 at 6:58 pm
No one deserves to be beat to death drinking or not and don’t be the judge only god can judge.What goes around comes around.Karma says
Comment by GG Allin
March 14, 2019 at 7:44 pm
“Winter ” where you there? Nope, didn’t think so, so go back to your street corner and make that $3.
“William” you said, “Keep them looked up.” Ignorance at it’s best. You should’ve stayed in school son.
As soon as these 2 go to General Sessions to get a bond, I will be bonding them out and hiring Andy Savage to represent them.
Comment by GG Allin
March 14, 2019 at 7:47 pm
And Winter, again you are ignorant. No where does it say Murder! That dope smoker wasn’t murdered. Now he’s burning in the depths of **** with the other druggies & drunks.
Comment by Nancy Edwards
March 14, 2019 at 7:50 pm
Listen here ***** Mary Jane. He might have been a drunk but didn’t deserve to die.hope they get the **** beat out of them. .
