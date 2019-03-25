Alvin Prater, II | Obituaries

Alvin Prater, II

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. Alvin “Buddy” Emerson Prater, II, age 56, of Walterboro, entered into rest Friday, March 22, 2019.

Born December 30, 1962 in Walterboro, he was a son of Mary Herrington and the late Durell Herrington.

Funeral services were conducted 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon, March 24, 2019, at Berea Advent Christian Church in Smoaks. Interment followed in Hagan Cemetery.