Adult-youth fishing now open at Bonneau Ferry

Bonneau Ferry Wildlife Management Area (WMA) located near Cordesville in Berkeley County opened for fishing on March 1. This adult-youth only fishing area provides a great family opportunity to enjoy good fishing in a less crowded natural setting.

Adult-youth fishing on Bonneau Ferry WMA is allowed on from Thursday to Sunday during daylight hours starting March 1 until Oct. 31. However, the area is closed on Saturday mornings in April until 11 a.m. due to youth turkey hunts. It is also closed in the fall on any scheduled deer hunt days.

“Bonneau Ferry is one of the few areas in South Carolina that is well set up for bank fishing, and we have always focused on adult-youth opportunity out there—whether it be for hunting or fishing. Anything we can do to get families outside and enjoying all that South Carolina has to offer is something that’s going to contribute to more future hunters and anglers here and aid conservation efforts,” said Unit Wildlife Biologist Will Carlisle.

In order to fish on the area, a youth (17 years or younger) must be actively fishing and must be accompanied by no more than two adults at least 18 years of age, and adults may only fish if they are accompanied by a youth. Boats are allowed; however, they may only be operated under the power of an electric motor or by paddling. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Areas to fish include Quarterman Lake, the largest reservoir on the property at nearly 100 acres, New Lake, and several smaller ponds.

Creel limits per person per day are: 2 largemouth bass, 10 panfish (crappie, bluegill, redear, pumpkinseed, redbreast and 5 catfish. Crappie must be at least 8 inches to keep. For fish other than crappie, no size limits apply.

Participants are reminded to pay attention to areas and roads that are closed to vehicles. Signs reminding participants of these regulations are posted at the main entrance. Maps showing lake and pond locations can be obtained at the kiosk at the main entrance or one can be mailed to you by calling the Dennis Wildlife Center in Bonneau at (843) 761-8820 or (843) 825-3388 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.