A mother’s pain …

GRADUATION MEMORIAL. Kam Baker, far left, stands behind an unused chair set up at the Colleton County High School’s Class of 2018 graduation ceremonies to remember her slain daughter Erica Caldwell. The empty chair, one of five set aside to remember those in the Class of 2018 who passed away before graduating, contains her daughter’s memorial diploma.

“I have cried every day for a year,” Kam Baker said as the one-year anniversary of her daughter Erica Caldwell’s death at the hand of a gunman neared.

“I think that losing your child is such an unnatural thing to have to experience, none of our lives will ever be the same,” Baker said. “Everything that I do every day is filtered through what happened almost a year ago and my life was forever changed.”

She is not alone in her grief. “All her siblings, their lives are forever changed. My little boy talks about being afraid of the gangs, of bad guys with guns.”

Baker said in the year since her daughter’s death, the city police department has been doing the best they can to find those involved, but the community has offered little information for them to work with in the drive-by shooting last March.

“This community was a nice, peaceful place. I actually moved here from a pretty rough neighborhood (in Florida) because I thought it would be a safer place to raise a child,” Baker said.

She chose Walterboro to raise Erica because she had spent her summer months here as a child. “Everything good about my childhood comes from here,” she explained. “This community was once known for being tightknit and safe. You didn’t have to lock your doors.”

“Walterboro doesn’t seem that way anymore,” she said. “Keeping quiet about anything that might save someone from this happening again is not helping to fix what Walterboro is becoming.”

Even if a resident knows something they consider insignificant, Baker said, “they should come forward and say whatever it is they know or saw or heard, because I would hate for this to happen to anyone — to lose your child for no reason.”

“My child is gone and I just don’t understand how if you know something that could help put the person who did that away, why wouldn’t you?” she adds.

Baker does not know if having someone convicted of her daughter’s death would ever bring her closure. “I think it would make me feel better knowing that someone who would be that careless with a weapon is off the streets so that someone else’s child does not lose their life.”

“I don’t even know if I would want to ask him why or even know what his excuse would be because I don’t know that I would believe him.” Baker said. “There is no excuse that would bring me any feeling of closure.”

On the evening of March 28, 2018, her 18 year-old daughter was killed and two others injured by a gunman on Savage Street.

“Essentially what happened was someone was angry about something someone did,” Baker said.

“None of the people who were actually injured had anything to do with the retaliation that took place,” she added.

The gunman didn’t get his retaliation. “What did you actually solve, other than prove you can pull a trigger and run away?” Baker said.

Baker did not graduate from high school; she obtained here GED after relocating to Walterboro. Erica “knew that was important to me, she was making progress toward graduating and walking with her class.”

When graduation arrived for the Colleton County High School Class of 2018, five empty chairs were among the festivities, representing Erica and four other classmates who died before graduation.

Baker stood beside the chair and accepted Erica’s honorary diploma. She accepted it wearing the sandals that Erica was going to wear to the graduation ceremonies.

“We kind of grew up together. She was my best friend,” Baker said.

