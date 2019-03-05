5K run planned in Cottageville

The second annual 5K Eagle Run will be held to benefit Cottageville Elementary School’s Running Club on Saturday May 4 starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration forms are available on the school website and Facebook page. Completed forms should be sent to Sarah Fielder, Cottageville Elementary School, 648 Peirce Rd., Cottageville, S.C. 29435. Entry is $10/students until April 10, then $15 through May 4 and $20/adults through April 10 then $25 until May 4. The race will start and finish at Cottageville Elementary.