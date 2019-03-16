16U Branchville-Colleton Juniors Volleyball captures championship

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 9:07 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The 16-U Branchville-Colleton Juniors Club Volleyball team (BCJVB) captured the Winter Heat Silver Bracket Championship in Augusta, Ga., recently.

After an early morning loss during pool play against a solid team, the Juniors battled through the competition to earn a spot in the silver bracket. After a 25-12 and 25-17 win in the semi-finals, they advanced to face S.C. Midlands for the championship.

“The first set was a blowout with BCJVB winning 25-11,” said assistant coach Daniel Cox. “The tables flipped in the second set with a loss (25-11). The ladies re-grouped and came back in the third set to win 15-8 and captured the championship in the silver bracket.”

The 16-U BCJVB Head Coach Cinnamon Forst said, “I’m so proud of my girls — they have come a long way since the first tournament, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of our season holds.”

The Juniors will travel to Spartanburg on March 2 and then compete in the final tournament of the season March 23 in Charlotte, N.C.