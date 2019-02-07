Youngster critically injured in ATV accident

Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 9:28 am

A 12-year-old boy sustained critical injuries in an all-terrain vehicle accident on Feb. 2. Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel were called to a wooded area in the 2900 block of Polk Road in Islandton at 1:18 p.m. The child received multiple traumatic injuries, including a severe head injury. Firefighter-paramedics quickly treated him on the scene and requested the C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter to meet the ambulance at Bells Crossroads. Firefighters set up a landing zone in the field in front of Bells Elementary School and an ambulance staffed with additional medical personnel moved the victim to the landing zone. Paramedics and the flight nurse worked for about 15 minutes to stabilize the patient before flying him to the Children’s Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where he was admitted in critical condition.