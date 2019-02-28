Woman rescued from nature walk

An adult female on a nature walk received a broken leg approximately a half-mile into a thick wooded area in the 5100 block of Sniders Highway on Feb. 23.

Family members contacted the emergency dispatch center at 12:56 p.m. and escorted firefighter-paramedics to the patient. The initial response crew, upon reaching the patient, began treating her and called for additional assistance since the patient would have to be carried out of the woods.

Three additional Fire-Rescue units responded to the location and equipment was carried into the woods to assist crews already on the scene. One crew used a chain saw to widen a path out of the woods while other crewmembers used machetes. The patient was given an IV and pain medication prior to her leg being splinted. She was placed in a stokes basket, then carried approximately a half-mile to the ambulance.

The woman was transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.