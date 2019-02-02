Welsh-Hermann engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Gary Hermann of Walterboro announce the engagement of their son, Karl S. Hermann, and Meghan K. Welsh of Wilbraham, Mass., daughter of Terence and Marie Welsh of Wilbraham.

A graduate of Providence College, the bride-elect recently completed her master’s degree in journalism at the University of Missouri. She is a producer with Fox News in Washington, D.C.

The groom-elect is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a bachelor’s degree in business computer information systems. He received his master’s degree in business administration from Ohio University in 2015. He is employed as a solution engineering manager with Zoom in Alexandria, Va.

The wedding is planned in June in Leesburg, Va.