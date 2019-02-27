Watermedia show coming to Walterboro

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:34 pm

Some of the best watermedia artists of South Carolina will be displaying their talents in Walterboro next month.

The South Carolina Artisans Center and The Colleton Museum and Farmers Market, in conjunction with the South Carolina State Museum and the South Carolina Watermedia Society, will present the 41st annual Traveling Watermedia Exhibition beginning March 1 with a reception scheduled for March 8 from 6-8 p.m.

The exhibit and reception will at the South Carolina Artisans Center. Some of the artists featured in the exhibit are among the artisan center’s juried artists. The exhibit will be up for the whole month of March.

The S.C. Watermedia Society is the only statewide visual arts organization in South Carolina. The society promotes artists who work in watermedia, which may be watercolor, acrylic, gouache, casein and mixed media in conjunction with water-based media on any surface.

The annual traveling exhibition appears in cities across the state and reaches 20,000 visitors annually.

This year’s exhibition was juried by Laurie Goldstein-Warren. The exhibit features 30 pieces including original works from artists like “Best of Show” award winner Lynda English for her piece, “Through the Eyes of a Child, Looking Up.”

Other award-winning artists included are: Anne Hightower-Patterson and Suzanne Accetta. In addition to the award winners, 33 other artists were also accepted into the show from around the nation in a digital format.

The exhibit will provide public access to the “best of the best” and is facilitated by the South Carolina State Museum’s Traveling Exhibit Program.

South Carolina Watermedia Society is a non-profit and IRS 501C3 corporation whose purpose is promoting the artistic and professional interests of its members and providing visual arts programs to the public. Its almost 300 members are from South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.