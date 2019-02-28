Walterboro’s new postmaster

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:08 pm

Walterboro’s new postmaster was first a Marine.

Kelvin Gordon, who took over the Walterboro postmaster job in September, grew up in rural Hampton County. He went to school in Estill before spending eight years in the Marine Corps, stationed at Parris Island and Camp Legeune, N.C.

After completing his military service, he worked at the Savannah River Site for about four years, until cutbacks forced him to consider another career. And the U.S. Postal Service seemed a good choice.

He started as a rural mail carrier in Barnwell in 1997, then was a city carrier in Hampton for two years. He then spent a year in Bluffton, where he was promoted to supervisor.

About a year later, he got his first postmaster position back in his hometown in Estill, where he stayed eight years before serving as a customer service manager in Beaufort and Hilton Head, then postmaster at Barnwell and Ridgeland. His last assignment before coming to Walterboro was postmaster at Ridgeland.

His days here are busy — he’s not only in charge of the Walterboro Post Office, but the post offices at Ruffin, Smoaks, Williams and Green Pond. But it’s a job he enjoys.

He said his long-term goal is to continue to move up, maybe as postmaster in Hilton Head or Beaufort.

Gordon and his wife, April, have two daughters, Kailaya, 25, and Kadetria, 24; and two sons, Kelvin, 22, and Kelton, 20. He’s the son of Eloan Gordon Sr. and Louise Gordon and grandson of the late Nathaniel Gordon and Sudie Gordon, all of Hampton County.

Although all but the youngest son now make their homes in other places, Gordon’s favorite thing is still spending time with his family at their home in rural Hampton County. “I’m very much family-oriented,” he said.