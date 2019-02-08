Valentine’s flowers delivery at CCHS
by The Press and Standard | February 8, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 9:39 am
Those planning to deliver Valentine’s Day flowers to students at Colleton County High School should be aware of the following procedures:
• All delivers should be to room 4113 from 8:30-10 a.m. No deliveries will be accepted after 10 a.m.
• Florists must supply sheets with the student’s name (first, middle and last) and grade with the flowers to the person in charge.
• Florists must remain until the lists have been checked for accuracy.
• Glass vases and balloons are not allowed to be taken on buses.
• Flowers are not delivered directly to students. No students will be called out of class to receive flowers.
• All flowers must to dropped off at room 4113.
For information call the school, 843-782-0031.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.