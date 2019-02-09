Valentine’s Day poem

Valentine’s Day

It’s celebrated once every year

Not only to joy that it will bring

But can go deep and bring a tear.

Either way, you still want to sing.

At times, words will sound great

But should be spoken and true.

Their true meaning is no debate,

Ranking them the highest value.

They have been around for a while.

True meaning comes from the heart.

Unto each other brings a smile,

For to the other, I’ll never depart.

For man and the lady it’s meant

But stands more for the lady to say.

Men said seriously makes a dent

This will always be Valentine’s Day.

Buddy Buchanan

Walterboro