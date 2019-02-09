Valentine’s Day poem
by The Press and Standard | February 9, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 9:34 am
Valentine’s Day
It’s celebrated once every year
Not only to joy that it will bring
But can go deep and bring a tear.
Either way, you still want to sing.
At times, words will sound great
But should be spoken and true.
Their true meaning is no debate,
Ranking them the highest value.
They have been around for a while.
True meaning comes from the heart.
Unto each other brings a smile,
For to the other, I’ll never depart.
For man and the lady it’s meant
But stands more for the lady to say.
Men said seriously makes a dent
This will always be Valentine’s Day.
Buddy Buchanan
Walterboro
