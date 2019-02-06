Update: Walterboro Police finally chase down suspect

Suspect Anthony Hyatt led local law enforcement on a prolonged manhunt over the past two days before being captured this morning.

The chase began on Tuesday Feb. 5 at approximately noon, when officers with the Walterboro Police Department were notified that Berkeley County had several active warrants on an individual that was believed to be staying in a hotel in Walterboro.

The suspect, Anthony Hyatt, was found staying at the Red Roof Inn, 1288 Sniders Hwy., when the officers attempted to make contact, said Amye Stivender of the Walterboro Police Department. Hyatt exited the hotel room, jumped from the second-floor balcony and fled from officers on foot into a large wooded area behind the hotel.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office came and assisted in the search for the suspect. After several hours and K9 tracking, Hyatt was not located; however, officers remained in the area.

Around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch was contacted in reference to a sighting of Hyatt near the EZ Mart on Sniders Highway. A perimeter was again set up with officers from Walterboro Police Department and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

A search continued for Hyatt throughout the night, with assistance from Colleton County Fire Rescue and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, which provided air support.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday Feb. 6, dispatch was notified of another sighting of Hyatt on Sniders Highway near Cobb Street. Officers from the Walterboro Police Department and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded. When Hyatt saw officers, he climbed over a chain link fence with barbed wire and continued his flight in the wooded area near Cobb Street.

After a foot pursuit, two officers from the Walterboro Police Department were able to apprehend Hyatt in the wooded area.

Hyatt was transported to Colleton Medical Center for evaluation and released to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for pending charges.

“I cannot speak highly enough of our officers who worked day and night to ensure that Hyatt was captured. The assistance from the surrounding agencies was the perfect example of our mutual aid agreements at work. This was a joint effort to ensure that the safety of our community was our top concern. Thank you to all of the concerned citizens who called in, which helped lead to Hyatt’s arrest,” said Chief W. Marvin of the Walterboro Police Department.