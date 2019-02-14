Update: Man caught after lengthy manhunt

A man sought by Berkeley County law enforcement officers on several charges was the subject of a prolonged manhunt over two days last week.

The search for Anthony Hyatt II, 35, of North Charleston began at about noon on Feb. 5 when officers with the Walterboro Police Department were notified that Hyatt was believed to be staying in a hotel in Walterboro.

City police determined that the suspect was at the Red Roof Inn at 1288 Sniders Hwy. When the officers attempted to make contact, said Amye Stivender of the Walterboro Police Department, Hyatt exited the hotel room, jumped from the second floor balcony and fled from officers into a large wooded area behind the hotel.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office came to the motel and assisted in the search for the suspect. After several hours of searching and canine tracking, Hyatt had not been located. However, officers remained in the area.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 5, the dispatch center was contacted in reference to a sighting of Hyatt near the EZ Mart on Sniders Highway. A perimeter was again set up with officers from Walterboro Police Department and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

A search continued for Hyatt throughout the night, with assistance from Colleton County Fire Rescue and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, which provided air support.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Feb. 6, dispatch was notified of another sighting of Hyatt on Sniders Highway, this time near Cobb Street.

Officers from the Walterboro Police Department and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded. When Hyatt saw officers, he reportedly climbed over a chain link fence topped with barbed wire and continued his flight in the wooded area near Cobb Street.

After a foot pursuit, two officers from the Walterboro Police Department were able to apprehend Hyatt in the wooded area.

Hyatt was transported to Colleton Medical Center for evaluation and then released to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office personnel.

Hyatt was arrested on charges of receiving stolen goods, probation violation and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. When he appeared in bond court, bond was set at $25,000 on each theft charge and $30,000 on the probation violation.

“I cannot speak highly enough of our officers who worked day and night to ensure that Hyatt was captured. The assistance from the surrounding agencies was the perfect example of our mutual aid agreements at work. This was a joint effort to ensure that the safety of our community was our top concern. Thank you to all of the concerned citizens who called in, which helped lead to Hyatt’s arrest,” said Chief Wade Marvin of the Walterboro Police Department.