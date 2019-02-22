Tools added to city’s litter enforcement program

The city’s battle against littering gained reinforcements recently.

The Walterboro City Appearance Board informed council members at the Feb. 12 meeting that the board received a $3,900 2019 Litter Prevention Grant in January from Palmetto Pride.

The money will be used to arm the city’s litter enforcement program with a drone aircraft, a ground drone and six digital cameras, and the board’s anti-littering education campaign will receive a laptop computer.

In other action:

 Kimberly Mullinax of the Lowcountry Council of Governments attended the council session to conduct the annual Community Development Block Grant Needs Assessment public hearing.

Based on that public hearing, the city council will establish a priority list of the city’s community development needs. If the city decides to seek Community Development Block Grant funding, the proposed project has to meet a need in one of the top three priorities.

• The Colleton Civic Center and Coastal Electric Coop’s Operation RoundUP Program were given permission to hang a banner across Jefferies Boulevard promoting the sixth annual Smoke in the Boro Regional Competition BBQ Cook-off to be held March 22-23.

• Josh Bell, chairman of the Colleton County Rice Festival, submitted series of requests to the city concerning the 44th annual Colleton County Rice Festival, which will be held April 26-27.

• Linda Godley’s resignation from the city’s Historic Preservation Committee was accepted.

Following an executive session, council voted to make the following appointments:

• Alta Mae Marvin and Charlie Sweat were given three-year terms on the Accommodations Tax Committee.

• Charles Brightwell and Jimmy Frank were given a four-year terms on the Building Board.

• Mary Corbett and Benjamin S. Cook were given two-year terms on the Historic Preservation Commission

• Jimmy Syfrett was given a four-year term on the Municipal Planning Commission.

• Michael Ferrari was given a two-year term on the Tree Protection Committee.

• Andrew McConnell, David Nay and Helen T. Bodison were given four-year terms on the City Appearance Board.