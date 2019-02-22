Three win band honors at USC

Last Updated: February 20, 2019 at 9:51 am

On Feb. 13, the Band of Blue sent eight junior and seniors to the Burke High School College Band Scholarship Fair. Band members from all over the Lowcountry met and auditioned for band scholarships with eight HBCU band programs from Florida, South and North Carolina. Allyssa Gethers, Cedric Allen, Michael Pollack , Felicity Steward, Faith Mays, Tayron Levant, Lorenzo Hall and Anthony Lisbon attended the event hosted by the Burke High School Band Boosters. Director Tom Finigan and Principal Maurice Cannon accompanied the students on the day trip.

Three Band of Blue members — Megan Newton, Michaela Bennett and William Finigan — attended the University of South Carolina Band Clinic in Columbia Feb. 15-17. The USC Band Clinic, in its 41st year, hosts over 400 of the finest high school wind and percussion students from South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Florida. The goal of the clinic is to expose students to outstanding clinicians and master classes. Students also attended a number of concerts on campus at the Koger Center for the Arts.

William Finigan was selected to the USC Honor Band conducted by Dr. Cormac Cannon. Finigan was second chair in the top group. Megan Newton was selected 11th chair trumpet to the USC Band Clinic Roth Symphonic Band and Michaela Bennett was 15th chair in the USC Band Clinic Tiberio Symphonic Band. There were a total of four clinic bands that performed concerts Sunday afternoon to conclude the weekend.

Finigan was named earlier this month to the 2019 SCBDA Senior All-State Band. Newton and Bennett were also selected the 2019 SCBDA Region Honor Band and all three are members of the Colleton County High School Symphonic Band and CCHS Winter Percussion.

On Feb. 16, the CCHS and CCMS Winter Ensembles traveled to Berkeley High School for the 2019 CWEA Berkeley Regional Contest. Congratulations for their first-place rankings to the Colleton County High School Winter Percussion and the Colleton County Middle School Cadet Percussion and Cadet Winter Guard. All three units captured first-place honors at the 2019 CWEA Berkeley Regional Contest. The Colleton County HS Winter Guard placed second.

All of the winter ensembles performed their routines for comments and are continuing to refine their musical programs and add more routines and body work to their programs. Over 110 students from Colleton County High and the CCMS participated in the winter ensemble programs.

Up next for the Band of Blue is the SCBDA Region 4 Band Clinic at Charleston Southern University on Feb. 22-23, and the Band of Blue Winter Ensembles will perform March 9 at White Knoll High School in Columbia.

The Band of Blue is preparing for its trip to Washington, D.C., for the National Cherry Blossom Parade on April 13. Those would like to donate to help with the cost of the trip, please contact Jamie Bunton at the Bank of the Lowcountry, 843-549-2265.