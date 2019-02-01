Three Black History Month programs planned in February

The Colleton Museum and Farmers Market has scheduled three programs as part of its celebration of Black History Month.

On Feb. 9, Walterboro historian Elizabeth Laney will guide participants through two programs.

At 1 p.m., she will lead participants on a one-hour tour of the Colored Section of Live Oak Cemetery, discussing some of Walterboro’s most prominent 19th century African-American families.

Among the gravesites visited during the tour will two of Walterboro’s forgotten black Union soldiers.

The tour will last an hour. Participants are encouraged to wear tennis shoes or hiking boots, as portions of Live Oak are not well maintained. Parking will be along the right side of Detreville Street close to the entrance of the Great Swamp Sanctuary.

To register for the event call 843-549-2303.

Then at 4 p.m. at the museum, Laney will delve deeper into the black Union soldiers who came south during the Civil War as members of the 35th U.S. Colored Troops.

When the war ended, many of the soldiers remained to become residents and community leaders.

On Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. the museum will host “The Gullah Language: History and Evolution of a Creole Language,” a lecture by Sharon Cooper-Murray of Charleston, an advocate for the preservation of the Gullah culture. The lecture is sponsored by South Carolina Humanities.

All programs are free and open to the public.