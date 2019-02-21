Terminal construction on track for summer completion

Last Updated: February 19, 2019 at 3:44 pm

Ask Lowcountry Regional Airport Manager Tommy Rowe his favorite part of the expanded and refurbished terminal currently under construction. He laughs and says, “having all that extra room — not having everybody crowded up on each other.”

A $1.7 million allocation of Capital Projects Sales Tax revenue was put to work upgrading the nearly 40-year-old airport.

A major facet of the work being done by Mitchell Construction Co. Inc. is expanding the terminal from 3,200 square feet to 6,400 square feet.

Mitchell’s workers completely gutted the interior of the old terminal and have given the exterior of the terminal a completely new look. A large covered porch area, the roof held aloft by a series of columns, gives the building a distinctive Lowcountry feel.

Once completed, the airport terminal will have a new training center, pilot’s lounge, new and improved restrooms and kitchen facilities.

In the addition, a large meeting room will become the new home of the Walterboro-Colleton County Airport Commission and serve double-duty as a conference room for Colleton County’s economic development work.

“It is coming along fine, still pretty much on schedule for June or July,” Rowe said.

About the time the work is finished on the new terminal, work will begin on a new 10-unit T-hanger.

Rowe said the airport currently has hanger space for 35 aircraft and a waiting list of pilots wanting to house their aircraft at Lowcountry Regional Airport.

Rowe suspects the new hanger will be rented out shortly after the construction is finished.

There is no more room for hangers on the left side of the terminal building. “We have built out all we can there,” Rowe said. Any additional buildings, he explained, “would be too close to an active runway.”

The new hanger will be constructed several hundred yards to the right of the new terminal building.

Constructing hangers in that area has been the airport commission’s plan for quite a while.

Nearly a decade ago when the runways were resurfaced, a taxiway to get planes to the runway was part of the construction. Last year, the sewer line work on the airport property ran a sewer line down through the new runway area. The line hooks on to the city’s wastewater system on Sidneys Road.