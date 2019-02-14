Talking school safety

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 9:25 am

The evening of Feb. 5 Colleton County School District kicked off its latest effort to interact with the community.

The school district’s first Community Conversation held in the cafeteria of the Colleton County Middle School focused on the issue of school safety.

About 43 district officials, teachers, students, school board members and members of the general public responded to the invitation to talk about school safety.

Those attending took their seats at a series of tables and were asked to ponder and respond to three questions.

 What would you suggest schools do to support families of students who may be at risk of harming themselves or others?

 What security enhancements to the district’s facilities and procedures do you recommend?

 How can the community partner with schools to promote safety?

Participants discussed the questions in a focus group setting for over an hour, while district officials recorded their answers and provided additional information for any follow-up questions asked.

Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster, in a conversation leading up to the Community Conversation, said the district has been “looking for ways to engage with our community,” and one of the things they came up with was Community Conversation.

It was decided that the first conversation should focus on school safety. “It has been a topic that everyone has been interested in.”

“It was an opportunity for everyone to have input,” Foster said. “We won’t be doing all the talking.”

He said Community Conversation’s goal was to have the participants “give us additional feedback as we are navigating toward continuing improvement.”

Foster said he hoped Colleton County residents will attend the next Community Conversation session to discuss ways to improve student achievement. That event is tentatively scheduled for April 8.

“These community talks are extremely important for continually improving our district,” Foster said. “I hope that when we host future events of this nature, we will hear the concerns and suggestions of all Colleton County residents. We want to hear as many voices as possible.”