Starbucks to open March 1 – maybe
by The Press and Standard | February 28, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:27 pm
The Starbucks sign arrived on Bells Highway early last week as contractors were moving swiftly to have everything ready for the national coffee chain to open for business at its location at the intersection of Bell’s Highway and Mount Carmel Road. Although the company is not responding to requests for information, Starbucks is reportedly working toward a March 1 opening.
