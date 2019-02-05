South Carolina Farm Bureau accepting applications for Ag Aid Foundation

As a result of recent weather-related disasters and in response to the catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricanes Florence and Michael, the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation created the SCFB Agricultural Aid Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, to assist farmers in recovery from natural disasters.

“Farmers in South Carolina are no strangers to hurricanes, flooding and natural disasters, especially after what we’ve experienced in the last few years,” said SCFB President Harry Ott. “They are the backbone of this state and this fund allows us to show them our support in their time of need.”

To be eligible, farmers should complete the application, farm in one of the affected primary or contiguous counties as designated by the USDA and provide documentation of loss. Anyone interested in applying must submit the application by April 5, 2019.

The funds are available to all farmers, whether they are members of SCFB or not.

Contributions to the foundation are also currently being collected. Contributions are tax-deductible and can be made by check or online.

For more information, visit scfb.org/AAF.