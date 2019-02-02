Solomon new CDL graduate
by The Press and Standard | February 2, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 4:26 pm
New CDL graduate Patrice Solomon on Jan. 22 at Palmetto Training School in Walterboro.
by The Press and Standard | February 2, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 4:26 pm
New CDL graduate Patrice Solomon on Jan. 22 at Palmetto Training School in Walterboro.
© Copyright 2019 | Walterboro Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.