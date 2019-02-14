Sixth-graders learn how emergency operations deals with weather

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 9:23 am

Approximately 200 sixth graders from Colleton County Middle School made their way to the county’s Emergency Operations Center the morning of Feb. 8 to learn about the role weather plays in how Colleton County Fire-Rescue works an incident.

Just outside the center, the students toured both of Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s HazMat trucks. Colleton County Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Brent Dalton explained what takes place when the fire department arrives at a hazardous materials incident.

The first check is for radiation hazards, which is something they cannot see. Dalton explained the different types of radiation and what can block those.

“Some of the students already understood that, which was impressive,” said Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy, who worked with Dalton and Battalion Chief Scott Feather in explaining the equipment and how weather plays a role in managing natural and manmade events that the First Responders routinely encounter.

The trio of firefighting professionals explained the equipment, vehicles and some of the technical equipment that are put to work in an emergency.

They learned about the department’s mass spectrometer, which is used to identify the materials firefighters encounter and help them mitigate the incident.

Dalton displayed the fully encapsulated HazMat suit, which protects the firefighters from dangerous chemicals. He also explained how important it is to know what they are dealing with, because the suit is constructed of plastic, which can melt if the material was to ignite.

Feather showed the students the portable weather station, which firefighters use to gather weather conditions at the scene.

Wind direction, humidity, temperature and other facets of the weather are all factors in how some chemicals react and what firefighters must do to control the situation.

Wind direction and speed tells responders where the chemical may be going when it leaves the immediate area. First Responders may need to evacuate a community in the wind’s path, depending on the material involved.

Humidity can also change how some airborne products move.

Feather took the group inside one of Fire-Rescue’s mobile command posts, where they saw the weather monitors and the computers, which model all of the information the incident management group uses.

Feather explained how important math and science are in understanding the technical side of a hazardous materials response or weather emergency, and how that fits into most responses they encounter.

Even at a structure fire, math plays a role in figuring water flows through long hose lays, and firefighters have to figure friction loss when moving water through hose lines.

On much larger events, this information is forwarded to people working in the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) who coordinate with other community partners and businesses to handle evacuations, emergency housing/shelters and additional resources that may be needed from the state or agencies outside of the county.

“The students were inquisitive and asked good questions to better their understanding,” McRoy said. Inside the center, Deputy Chief Dr. David Greene had the students role play in the different functions so they could figure out where to get resources and help each other out to improve the response for the community. Capt. Janet Laney assisted with the students’ tour of the Emergency Operations Center.

A total of about 450 students from Colleton Middle School’s Palmetto New Tech attended tours conducted in December and last week.