Shornden McCloud | Obituaries

Shornden McCloud

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Shornden Glen McCloud, 45, of Walterboro, passed away suddenly Saturday afternoon, February 16, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremony until 5 o’clock that afternoon.