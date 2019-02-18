Shornden McCloud | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | February 18, 2019 5:25 pm
Shornden McCloud
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mr. Shornden Glen McCloud, 45, of Walterboro, passed away suddenly Saturday afternoon, February 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremony until 5 o’clock that afternoon.
