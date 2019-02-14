Senior fraud and scam seminar set in Yemassee
by The Press and Standard | February 14, 2019 7:59 am
The Yemassee Police Department Crime Victims Advocate Officer Denise Pinckney will host a Senior Fraud and Scam Seminar on Monday Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Yemassee Municipal Complex. The seminar is free and open to the public.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.