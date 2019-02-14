Sparta Live

Senior fraud and scam seminar set in Yemassee

by | February 14, 2019 7:59 am

The Yemassee Police Department Crime Victims Advocate Officer Denise Pinckney will host a Senior Fraud and Scam Seminar on Monday Feb. 18  at 5:30 p.m. at the Yemassee Municipal Complex. The seminar is free and open to the public.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2019 | Walterboro Live