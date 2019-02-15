Salk student visit with governor

USC Salk SGA President Alexis Jones (far right) was invited to meet the governor at Carolina Day on Jan 30. Carolina Day is the annual day for USC students, alumni and friends visit the S.C. State House to thank senators and representatives for their support. The Salk group was able to visit with all of the Colleton County delegation Wednesday.