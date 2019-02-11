Raymond Wright | Obituaries

Raymond Wright

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Raymond Wright, husband of the late Wanda Crosby Wright, passed away at his home Sunday, February 10, 2019 under hospice care. He was 75.

Raymond was born in Walterboro, June 12, 1943, a son of the late Alvin F. and Eleanor Linder Wright. He retired from the Charleston Navy Shipyard as a machinist after 28 years of service, was a member of Sandy Dam United Methodist Church, and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

He is survived by two children, Tommy Wright and Pamela C. “Pam” Wright of Aiken. He has one brother, Jack Wright (Ollie) of Walterboro.

Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday afternoon, February 13, 2019 at 4:00 in the Sandy Dam Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 that day in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sandy Dam Cemetery.