Random thoughts | Column

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 10:06 am

Random thoughts while folding the fourth load of laundry in two days:

Yes, I know some households blow through five loads a day, but we have no children at home, no sports uniforms, no multiple beds to strip… so whither all this laundry? Someone needs to start using towels, and it’s not me.

Too often, grilled salmon doesn’t taste like you think it will, even if it’s wild-caught and skinless. Pescatarians, beware.

My eyes water so much in the morning, I have to mop them with Kleenex before applying makeup. First-world problems. Also, aging stinks.

Some parents shouldn’t even be allowed to own a hamster. You know who you are. (In fairness, most moms and dads are doing their best.)

Food hangovers are real, and they hurt.

If we treated our Bibles like we treated our cell phones—never leave home without them, keep them in our hands 24/7 look to them for answers and directions—maybe we’d be a little bit better off as a society.

You’re never too old to blast your playlist when cruising down a two-lane blacktop. Bluetooth rules.

We jumped on the Instant Pot wagon, but you need a degree from MIT to even turn it on. So many panels and buttons!

I just found out newer-model vehicles have HEATED STEERING WHEELS. What kind of sorcery is this? I’m still waiting to get one with heated seats.

Something is wrong with a country whose armed forces have to rely on Blessing Boxes and church pantries for food.

Why do some doctors ask patients to fill out a slew of paperwork every year? Last month I juggled a clipboard, pen, sheaf of papers, insurance cards, driver’s license and a copy of my husband’s social security card in a lobby packed with strangers, to provide information that hasn’t changed in a dozen years. Why can’t you just check a box that says, “Nope, I’m good”?

Do you ever feel like somehow you’ve missed the whole point?

No good deed goes unpunished, but no good intention goes unrewarded. I totally believe this.

Why can some people can take a 30-minute nap and wake up refreshed and alert, while other people (like moi), take that same nap and wake up disoriented and teary?

Most of us eat too much. Never miss a chance to miss a meal.

I admire women who dye their hair red. They’re making a statement, and I don’t need to understand it. Go, gurrl.

Fleece is a winter runner’s best friend.

The latest trend in dying: People selecting music they want to hear on their deathbeds. Assuming we can still hear—and many studies show it’s the last sense to go—I’m sure some will go tongue-in-cheek and pick Don Henley’s “Get Over It,” or “The End” by the Doors. I’d opt for “Shambala” by Three Dog Night. It’s joyous and hopeful; there are worse ways to leave the world. (I actually put together a playlist for my post-funeral reception—hymns, praise music and Imagine Dragons for fun.)

A bearded man without a mustache always makes me blink.

It is entirely possible to have wrinkles, eye bags and acne at the same time. Ask me how I know.

If you can’t have a pet, you can always sponsor one at your local humane society. By waiving an adoption fee or paying for spaying, you do a good deed without risking accidents on your favorite rug. Win-win!

Pick up the phone when your mother calls. You’re not that busy.

Julie R. Smith, who frequently misses the point entirely, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.