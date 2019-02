Plea brings 10 years in prison

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:07 pm

A Walterboro man was sentenced to 10 years behind bars when he pled to three burglary charges in Colleton County General Sessions Court last week.

Michael D.Z. Haggard, 27, of Walterboro, entered a plea on two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of third-degree burglary.

After hearing the plea, 14th Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen gave Haggard concurrent 10-year prison terms on each second-degree burglary charge and a concurrent five-year prison term on the third-degree burglary charge.

Haggard had been one of the six suspects arrested in February of 2017 as part of a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a burglary ring that was suspected of operating in Colleton, Charleston and Orangeburg counties.

During the course of the investigation, investigators were able to recover approximately $230,000 in stolen goods.

The second-degree burglary charges against Haggard stemmed from home burglaries in the 9300 block of Sniders Highway and the 800 block of Bazzle Road in Cottageville.

The third-degree burglary charge stemmed from a home burglary in the 1500 block of Cane Branch Road.

• Eduardo E. Garcia, 34, of North Charleston, pled to charges of second-degree burglary and receiving stolen goods.

Garcia was ordered to serve three-and-one-half years of a 10-year prison term and then spend five years on probation on the second-degree burglary charge.

He had been charged with breaking into a Papillion Lane home on March 2, 2018.

He was given a concurrent 354-day prison term on the receiving stolen goods charge. That charge stemmed from a theft at a home on Rebel Lane in Cottageville.

• Lazaro Santana, 41, of Homestead, Fla., was sentenced to five years in prison after he pled to a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

He was arrested on March 20, 2017.

• Cory N. Lewis, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, was given a suspended five-year prison term and placed on probation for three years.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle that was reported stolen in Spartanburg. Lewis entered his plea just before he was scheduled to go on trial.

• Derrick Carey, 47, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of second-degree burglary, was ordered to serve two years of a 10-year prison term and then spend five years on probation.

He was accused of breaking into the Valero at 703 Wichman Street on June 16, 2018 and stealing cigarettes. The incident was caught on video by the business’s security system.

• Phillip R. Stanley, 38, of Varnville, pled to a charge of shoplifting with enhancements (three or more offenses) and was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for time served.

• Amber D. Davidson-Brown, 30, of Smoaks, pled to a charge of unlawful conduct towards a child, was ordered to serve seven months of a five-year prison term and then spend two years on probation.

• Robert Gofan, 35, of Walteroro, pled to a charge of third-degree domestic violence and was sentenced to five months in jail.

• Clyde Elliott, 25, of Yemassee, pled to a charge of breaking into a motor vehicle, was given a suspended two-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for two years.

• Sarkisian Levine, 22, of Walterboro pled to charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and failure to comply with a police order and was given suspended one-year prison terms with credit for time served and was placed on probation for one year.

• Angle S. Dorn, 35, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pled to a charge of receiving stolen property, was ordered to serve two-and-a-half months of a three-year prison term and then spend one year on probation.

• Ryan M. Williams, 27, of Jacksonboro, pled to a charge of failure to stop for a blue light and was given a suspended two-year prison term with credit for time service and placed on probation for one year.

• Brandon T Brown, 25, of North Charleston, pled to a charge of third-degree domestic violence and was given a suspended 90-day jail term with credit for time served.

• Harris Drayton, 25, of 359 Francis St., pled to a charge of third-degree domestic violence and was sentenced to time served.

• Patrick W. Moore, 32, of Beaufort, pled to a charge of third-degree domestic violence and was sentenced to time served.