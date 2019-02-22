Photos: The Roaring 20s at Northside Elementary
by The Press and Standard | February 22, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: February 20, 2019 at 9:26 am
Fifth-graders at Northside Elementary School held a Roaring 20s party on Thursday. Classes included a “speakeasy” selling candy, an art room where students could draw Jacob Lawrence paintings, a silent movie room, photos of the students and a dancing room where they learned The Charleston and other 1920s dances.
