Photos: The Roaring 20s at Northside Elementary

Last Updated: February 20, 2019 at 9:26 am

Fifth-graders at Northside Elementary School held a Roaring 20s party on Thursday. Classes included a “speakeasy” selling candy, an art room where students could draw Jacob Lawrence paintings, a silent movie room, photos of the students and a dancing room where they learned The Charleston and other 1920s dances.