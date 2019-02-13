Photos: CCHS Alumni game
by The Press and Standard | February 13, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 8:57 am
The Colleton County High School Cougar Baseball Program held its annual alumni game and chicken perlo fundraiser this past Saturday at Cougar Park.
Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE
