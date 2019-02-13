Pamela Trotter-Jones | Obituaries

Pamela Trotter-Jones

Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel

Pamela Padgett Trotter-Jones, 67, of Charleston, wife of Henry Allen Jones entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 10, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park, North Charleston.

Pamela was born March 29, 1951 in Walterboro, daughter of the late Norman Geral Padgett and Hazel Fox Padgett. She graduated from the Highland School in Avon Park, Fla., in 1970. She was also a graduate of Baptist College School of Nursing, North Charleston, in 1973. Pamela was a retired registered nurse with Roper Hospital’s pediatric cancer ward. Pamela also worked as a traveling home health nurse and finally as an RN with Emergicare. She enjoyed vacations at Edisto Island and Litchfield Beach. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was also fond of her many cats and toy poodles.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Allen Jones of Myrtle Beach; two daughters, Tara Pamela Trotter of North Charleston, Traci Mollee T. Roseberry of North Charleston; son, Raymond Tradd Trotter (Michelle) of Summerville; step-daughter, Jennifer Jones (Ashton June) of Columbia; and seven grandchildren, Gabrielle, Macy, Ansley, Lucas, Tucker, Jasper, and Ashton. She was predeceased by her first husband Raymond “Bubba” Trotter and step-son Neil Jones.

Donations may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406. www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org

