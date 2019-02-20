O’Quinn and Pressey win Lower State

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Wrestling program competed in the SCHSL Lower-State Individual State Qualifier Friday and Saturday Feb. 15-16 at Bluffton High School. Seniors Wyatt O’Quinn (32-2) and Tyrese Pressey (12-1) were crowned AAAA Lower State Wrestling Champions in their respective weight classifications, and Terrence Calloway earned a third-place finish. All three will represent Colleton County in the SCHSL State Individual Championships scheduled to be held Feb. 22-23 at Anderson Civic Center.

O’Quinn entered the competition seeded in the No. 1 spot in his WT class of 126. He earned wins over H. Mancill (Hilton Head), Adrian Neals (Orangeburg Wilkinson) and Marcus Spann (Beaufort) for the title.

Tyrese Pressey, previously a two-time defending champion at 182, headed into the qualifier in the No. 2 spot in the 195-class. He defeated S. Salgado (Airport HS), Marcello Livingston (North Myrtle Beach) and Theo Washington (Beaufort) on his way to the title.

Calloway, seeded seventh Saturday in the 113 class, battled his way through the consolation bracket for a third-place finish.

Four other Colleton County wrestlers competed in the two-day event including 285 – Amarie Daniels (23-4) seeded at No. 4; 220 – Anthony Generette (13-18) seeded at No. 8; 170 – Terreak Gadson (23-9) seeded at No. 7 and 120 – Genarius Brown (4-6) seeded at No. 7.

“I am very proud of these guys,” said Coach Packy Burke. “We only had six guys and we finished seventh, with basically only four kids scoring points. It was an amazing day, honestly.”