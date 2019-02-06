Officers still searching for Anthony Hyatt

Anthony Hyatt is still at large.

A civilian spotted him around 2 a.m. at the Ramada Inn and immediately contacted law enforcement, said Shalane Lowes, public information officers for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Officers quickly responded to this location. Hyatt was able to evade authorities into the wooded area behind the motel, she said.

Law enforcement officers from Charleston and Colleton County Sheriff’s offices, Walterboro Police Department and SCDNR have been actively searching the condensed area since early yesterday afternoon and have intensified patrol in this area. Charleston County conducted helicopter searches.

Do not Hyatt approach if spotted. He is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted in multiple jurisdictions, Lowes said.

If you or someone you know has information on his whereabouts or see someone suspicious, please call 911 immediately.