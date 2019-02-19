Officers searching for suspected car thieves

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel are continuing their efforts to apprehend two men who wrecked their stolen vehicle into a pond in the Augusta Highway-Snake Branch-Ponderosa area today.

After crashing into the pond at around 1 p.m. Feb. 19, the two suspects, a white male in a yellow and white shirt and a black male in a blue shirt and red hat exited the car, swam across the pond and made it into the woods.

Deputies responding to the area began searching for the suspects.

A little while later, the white suspect was spotted on Sydneys Road about one-and-one-half miles from S.C. 61. He immediately fled back into the woods.

Both suspects were then spotted in the 10100 block of Sydneys Road, and seemed to be continuing to head toward S.C. 61 before fleeing back into the wood line.

The sheriff’s office had an airplane up, attempting to spot the fleeing suspects from the air and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources joined the search.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone spotting either of the individuals to contact them at 843-549-2211.