Nominations being accepted for African American Heritage Award

The South Carolina African American Heritage Commission is seeking nominations for its annual “Preserving Our Places in History” Awards program, recognizing outstanding efforts to protect, preserve and promote African American heritage in the Palmetto State.

Individuals, groups and organizations can nominate themselves for the awards or be nominated by others who are aware of their work, contributions and achievements in the field. The SCAAHC requires a nomination form and documentation that explains and provides evidence to support the nomination. The documentation should include a one-page statement justifying the nomination along with letters and other materials of support.

Nomination packets must be received by Friday Feb. 22. They can be scanned and emailed to SMShiple@OldeEnglishDistrict.com or mailed to:

Strauss Moore-Shiple

Olde English District Tourism Commission

3200 Commerce Drive, Suite A

Richburg, SC 29729

All nominees will be notified by March 5 of the winning selections. Awards will be presented on Thursday April 4, at the South Carolina Archives and History Center at 8301 Parklane Road in Columbia.

The SCAAHC will be accepting nominations for the following categories:

• Individual Award: This award recognizes a person who has demonstrated or made an outstanding accomplishment in preserving and interpreting African American history and culture in South Carolina during 2018.

• Group or Organization Award: This award recognizes a group or organization that has demonstrated or made an outstanding accomplishment in preserving and interpreting African American history and culture in South Carolina during 2018.

• Project Award: This award recognizes a project that has significantly and dramatically influences in a permanent way the preservation and interpretation of African American history and culture in South Carolina during 2018.

• Student Award: This award recognizes a current college student who has a great interest in, and has completed noteworthy work, towards the preservation of African American history and culture in South Carolina during 2018.

• Legislator of the Year Award: This award recognizes a legislator who has endorsed the preservation of African American history and culture in South Carolina and/or solicited funding through the South Carolina legislature for causes, groups or organizations that support the preservation of African American history and culture in 2018.