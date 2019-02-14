No long most wanted: Top 10 suspect caught

A man who had been on the Colleton County Sheriff Office’s Top Ten Most Wanted was taken into custody the afternoon of Feb. 13.

Four General Sessions’ failure-to-appear bench warrants on drug charges filed in November of 2016 earned a spot on the Top Ten Most Wanted for Andrew Eric Davis, 30, of Walterboro.

Members of the sheriff’s office went to the 300 block of Hendersonville Highway on Feb. 13 at about 2 p.m. searching for Davis.

Davis spotted the law enforcement officers arriving in the area and reportedly ran into a residence.

Members of the sheriff’s office set up a perimeter around the home while a search warrant was obtained to allow them to enter the home.

When the warrant was issued, deputies went into the residence and reportedly found Davis hiding in a closet on the second floor of the home.

Deputies also found a 12-gauge shotgun and .22-caliber rifle in the residence.

A computer check of the shotgun determined that it had been reported stolen in Dorchester County. The rifle had an unreadable serial number.

Both weapons were confiscated. Davis was sent to the Colleton County Detention Center.