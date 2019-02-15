New wildlife management area in north Greenville County

In partnership with The Conservation Fund, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) recently acquired 1,757 acres near Cleveland in northern Greenville County. The land, referred to as “Tall Pines,” includes about a mile of South Saluda River frontage and will be used to enhance fish and wildlife habitat and provide recreational opportunities to the public, including fishing, hunting and hiking.

“We are happy to help provide the hunters and anglers of South Carolina with access to this beautiful area and riverfront acreage,” said Alvin Taylor, SCDNR director. “SCDNR is all about providing more access to the people of South Carolina, while also protecting its important natural resources.”

The land is on the north and south sides of Moody Bridge Road in Cleveland, about eight miles north of Travelers Rest. It contains upland and wetland areas, two lakes, numerous streams and a mile of frontage on the South Saluda River. Tall Pines Wildlife Management Area (WMA) provides habitat for fish, deer, turkey, quail and small game. SCDNR partnered with The Conservation Fund, a national non-profit conservation organization based in Arlington, Va., to protect the site.

The land is in SCDNR’s Wildlife Management Area program, which provides more than 1.1 million acres of public hunting lands statewide. The purchase price for the Tall Pines property was about $4 million. Of that amount, $3 million came from the South Carolina Conservation Bank, $500,000 from the SCDNR Heritage Land Trust Fund and $500,000 from the SCDNR Timber Management Account.

“Tall Pines is another of the many significant investments over the years by the South Carolina Conservation Bank in conserving our special places in South Carolina,” said Doug Harper, South Carolina Conservation Bank board chairman.

“We’ve been working on acquiring this property for the past four years,” said state Rep. Mike Burns of Taylors. “And we’re looking forward to providing hunting and fishing access to this beautiful land to everyone, but particularly to the people of northern Greenville County.”

“Four years has been a long time coming,” said state Sen. Tom Corbin of Travelers Rest, “but we have finally secured a beautiful piece of property for hunting and fishing in northern Greenville County.”

“I am pleased that we, along with Senator Tom Corbin and Representative Mike Burns, have been able to assist securing the Tall Pines property under SCDNR management for our sportsmen and hunters,” said state Rep. Dwight Loftis of Greenville. “It’s taken a while to bring this about and has been my pleasure to make this property available to preserve our hunting heritage.”

“The Conservation Fund is excited to once again partner with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to expand the recreational opportunities for the citizens of South Carolina,” said Jason Johnson, South Carolina State Director with The Conservation Fund. “This property has a little of everything: wetlands, beautiful ponds, about 600 feet of elevation change from the South Saluda River to the top of Little Mountain, and all of it is available to the public. While we appreciate being part of the project, the purchase would not have been possible without the South Carolina Heritage Trust, the South Carolina Conservation Bank, and SCDNR.”