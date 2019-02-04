Neveah McClellion | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | February 4, 2019 12:06 pm
Neveah McClellion
The Brice Herndon Crematory
WALTERBORO – Miss Nevaeh Lee Ann McClellion was born an Angel on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Colleton Medical Center. She was the daughter of Ryan Chad McClellion and Alice Rebecca Werts Miller of Walterboro.
