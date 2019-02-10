Nature’s testimony: The signature of God across creation

Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 8:58 am

“For His invisible attributes, namely, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So they are without excuse.”

— Romans 1:20

God has made the natural world in such a way as to point back to Himself — the true Creator. Even nature itself, in all its beauty and grandeur, beckons in ways we cannot explain for the lost to come to know the true God, the sole author of all we perceive with our eyes and feel in our hearts.

However, in a fallen world that is fashioned by man, surrounded by the things he has built, we may mistake man as the creator and not merely a builder. Indeed, the work of man’s hands has drowned out the call of God from nature. We hardly see the sky for the buildings, the grass and hills for the asphalt and the faces of our fellow man — the image bearers of God, Himself — for our multitude of screens. Undeniably losing sight of the creation, we have forgotten the Creator.

But, when we escape from the concrete prison that we have built around ourselves and instead surround ourselves with the wonder of the Creator, the work of Genesis — amid the grass, the trees, the mighty rivers and the magnificence of the stars on a clear night sky — then we strangely find it easier to make out the brush strokes of the Creator’s hand across His canvas of the cosmos. For, no mortal man may gaze into the immeasurable heavens above and not wonder for the name of the author of such a masterpiece.

In truth, it is easier to believe in the Creator, surrounded by His creation. There, away from the worldly distractions, away from all that separates us from Him, we can finally think clearly. There, lost in the majesty of His work, the Spirit of God begins to bear witness to the truth. Beauty cannot be an accident, no more than poetry can come from the silent void, or love from the accidental collision of atoms. What then shall we make of the miracle that new mothers nurse in their arms, for where life was not, now here it is! How can this be? How do the best of our great instruments of science explain this? They simply cannot. “The things of the Spirit must be discerned by the Spirit.” (1 Corinthians 2:14).

Do not believe the hopeless message of the world — this life we live was created. There is a creator. There is a God in heaven. And the most wonderful news of all is that He loved you so, that even though you deserve death for the sin you have committed in this life, He, the God of heaven, perfectly righteous and just, did not give you the punishment you were due. No, instead, in the greatest act of love this world will ever know, the Holy One, who is perfection most high, came down from His throne and became vulnerable flesh for you. He, the Eternal One, that knew no beginning and will know no end, became a finite and temporal man. He, the Beautiful One, who is dressed in pure light, bore the ugliness of sin on Himself and took it to the ****** cross. There, He suffered and died, alone, to pay the penalty of sin for all time, for all who love Him.

It is only by the spirit that a child of God may look on such a sorrowful scene — as the suffering servant dies for the wrongs He did not commit — and sing with a heart full of joy and eyes full of tears, “How marvelous. How wonderful. Is my Savior’s love for me” (“I Stand Amazed,” Charles Hutchinson Gabriel). For on that third day, the precious body that was “pierced for our transgressions” and “crushed for our iniquities” began to breathe (Isaiah 53:9). And, in that breath of life, we shout for joy on high, for on that very day the Christ conquered death.

In Him, it is finished. The righteous judge of the world paid the price in full for all those who will trust on His precious name. So, what is this name by which we are to be saved, this name above all names? Jesus. He is the author and perfecter of salvation. And, He is the Savior of all who hope on Him.

I pray you come to know this precious Savior of all. Ask Him for the forgiveness of your sins. Ask Him to save you. And He will. Listen to the call of the Christian that says, “Come, know God.” Listen to the call of the Word of God, the Bible, that says, “Come, know God.” And listen to the call of the Spirit, as you gaze out over the creation, for it too says, “Come, sinner, know your God and His salvation.”

(J. Daniel Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)