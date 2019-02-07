Murder suspects caught in Walterboro vehicle

Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 9:09 am

The car containing four suspects fleeing a Summerville homicide on the morning of Jan. 29 had been stolen in Walterboro earlier in the month.

The suspects’ getaway vehicle was taken from a Sniders Highway business on the evening of Jan. 19.

It appeared to be a theft of convenience. The driver of a black 2010 Honda CR-7, worth approximately $6,000, told the officer responding to the theft call at El Cheapo gas station, 1122 Sniders Hwy., at 8:30 p.m., that she pulled up to the business, left her vehicle running and unlocked and ran into the store.

Witnesses reported that a white SUV pulled up beside the woman’s vehicle. A short, black male passenger got out of the SUV, entered the Honda and then both vehicles left, headed toward town on Sniders Highway.

The woman’s purse and cell phone were inside the vehicle when it was driven off.

City police were unable to locate the stolen car when they searched the area.

The car failed to show up until shortly after midnight on Jan. 29 when it raced into Colleton County, trailing a convoy of Summerville Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff Department cruisers.

The chase began in Summerville as the car was spotted leaving the area where police officers were converging to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver fled.

The suspects’ car entered Colleton County on Cottageville Highway and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called.

The chase ended in the 4000 block of Cottageville Highway when Colleton deputies deployed stop sticks and flattened the tires of the fleeing vehicle.

The four occupants of the car surrendered and were turned over to Summerville officers.

The shooting incident claimed the life of one man and a dog. A second victim was treated and released for injuries sustained in the incident.

Summerville Police have charged the four Beaufort County men in the vehicle — Polo K. Slazar, 22; Muahah A. Fortune Jr., 21; Elijah Q. Green, 20, and Devonte T. Major, 25 — with charges of murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, armed robbery, ill treatment of an animal and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.