Motorist calls in fire in Smoaks

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:17 pm

An alert motorist is credited with limiting the loss in a Smoaks fire the afternoon of Saturday Feb. 23.

The motorist noticed smoke coming from all sides of a residence at 1129 Strickland Farm Road, west of Smoaks, at 1:41 p.m. and called the emergency dispatch center to report the fire. Firefighters from the Smoaks fire station arrived minutes later to find the single-story block structure showing heavy smoke and flames coming from a window in the utility room at the rear of the structure.

Crews deployed one hand line, forced entry through the front door and found the small utility room ablaze. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, containing the flames to the utility room. Smoke from the fire entered the living space and attic of the house, but no fire was found in the remainder of the dwelling.

No one was located in a search of the residence and it was later determined the occupants were not at home when the fire occurred.

Firefighters spent approximately 45 minutes overhauling the utility room and removing smoldering debris. The fire appears to have started near an electrical appliance in the utility room.

Almost all of the personal belongings were saved, but items in the home suffered smoke damage. The Red Cross is assisting the family of five. Fire-Rescue units were on the scene for two hours.