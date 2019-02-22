Money in for Neyles Community Center

Last Updated: February 20, 2019 at 9:36 am

At the Colleton County Council meeting on Feb. 5, Sen. Margie Bright Matthews and Rep. Robert Brown presented a $400,000 check from the state to the county for the construction of the new community center in Neyles. From right to left are Suzanne Gant, Rep. Robert Brown, Audrey Brown, Sen. Margie Bright Matthews and Council Chair Dr. Joseph Flowers.