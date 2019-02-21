Mobile home damaged by fire

A doublewide mobile home received heavy damage in a mid-afternoon fire on Feb. 15.

At 12:19 p.m., 9-1-1 received reports of smoke and flames coming from the home located at 5426 Jefferies Hwy. The first fire unit arrived five minutes later to find heavy smoke conditions with flames coming from under the residence on all sides and heavy fire conditions on the back porch. Some people drawn to the fire hooked up to a parked vehicle and pulled it away from the burning house.

Firefighter-paramedics deployed four hand lines to knock down the flames. The fire spread underneath the entire structure and burned up into the walls, then into the attic space. Crews used chainsaws to remove some of the siding to reach the fire inside the walls and pulled the ceilings down in several rooms to locate the hidden flames. The flames traveled through the duct work into several rooms and burned into the partition between the two halves of the doublewide mobile home. It took about 45 minutes to extinguish all of the fire, as firefighters had to cut holes in the floor and crawl under the home to reach the flames. Overhaul took about two hours.

No one was injured during the incident.

Two other vehicles parked near the residence received minor damage from radiant heat. The interior of the structure survived a great deal of fire damage, but suffered smoke and water damage. Many personal items were saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home was undergoing some construction work when the fire occurred.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.