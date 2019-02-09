Sparta Live

Mitchell receives CNC certificate

by | February 9, 2019 5:00 am

Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 8:55 am

Annie Mitchell received her CNC certificate from Palmetto Training School in Walterboro on Jan. 24. She is pictured with Eddie Jackson, school director.

